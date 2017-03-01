ATLANTA-Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair, John H. Eaves has announced the appointment of Alicia M. Ivey to the MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) board of directors. The news about Ms. Ivey’s appointment was released on September 21st during the Fulton commissioners’ meeting. She will represent the county and its taxpayers on the MARTA board while also helping to guide MARTA’s proposed future expansions.

Commissioner Eaves said Ms. Ivey was selected for the MARTA board position because of her leadership abilities and her ability to form collaborative partnerships.

“She is very well respected in the community,” Commissioner Chair Eaves said. “She is a welcome addition who will bring insight and energy to the MARTA board.”

Ms. Ivey’s stellar track record of leadership also put her in contention for another honor.

The Atlanta Business League has selected her as one of three finalists for the Outstanding Woman of Achievement award. The nomination came after an ABL selection committee screened applicants and chose finalists based on each woman’s business accomplishments and history of community service. The award winners will be announced during an October 11th luncheon that is part of the organization’s Super Tuesday day-long conference. This is the 32nd year the Atlanta Business League has held the Super Tuesday event which is described the largest gathering of black female business owners in the country.

In addition, to holding the title of president at Goldberg’s Concession, Ms. Ivey is also CEO and President of Phoenix Drilling Corporation, a full service environmental and geotechnical drilling firm. It was founded by her father, the late Cleo Ivey.

Ms. Ivey said she is pleased to accept the position on the MARTA board and humbled about the recognition given to her by the Atlanta Business League.

““As a life long citizen of Fulton County I am truly honored to be appointed to the MARTA board. I look forward to serving Fulton County my fellow citizens in this capacity,” said Ms. Ivey. “The Atlanta Business League is the last thriving chapter of a nationwide network of business organizations founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900. It is an unexpected honor to be nominated for this award.”