Casa Velas Named to Small Luxury Hotels and Forbes Travel Guide

Casa Velas, a boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only in Puerto Vallarta, celebrates its being named to SLH (Small Luxury Hotels of the World) and high distinctions from Forbes Travel Guide this month with one of the world’s exhilarating dining experiences, Dinner in the Sky. Offering breathtaking views of Banderas Bay and Sierra Madre Mountains, the three-course dinner from top chefs takes place nearly 150 ft. in the air through February.

Highlighting little gems that offer genuine, one-of-a-kind experiences, SLH adds Casa Velas to its diverse portfolio of over 500 hotels in more than 80 countries around the world. In addition to Dinner in the Sky, the hotel offers unique experiences, facilities and services that leave a lasting impression, from the fusion of art and wine in an evening workshop to duplex wellness suites with a personal wellness concierge and a “Handbag Bar” with designer bags on loan complimentary.

Featuring one of the highest standards rating systems, the acclaimed Star list of hotels and restaurants curated by Forbes Travel Guide has awarded Casa Velas Four Stars, the only boutique hotel on the Mexican Pacific coast to receive. Only the best properties in the world earn the coveted Forbes Travel Guide awards, and Casa Velas stands out for its exceptional hacienda-styled architecture, 80 designer suites with luxury amenities, celebrated cuisine and special gourmet happenings. This distinction places Casa Velas among the list of ultra-luxury resorts to hold the Four Star distinction, together with St. Regis in Florence, Bulgari Hotel in London and the Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal in Paris just to name a few.

The one-hour Dinner in the Sky experience features a gourmet dinner menu designed by top chefs, including Mikel Alonso and Bruno Oteiza, owners of Biko in Mexico City, regularly among the top 50 restaurants in the world on the San Pellegrino list. Other internationally renowned chefs include Michel Mustière, Maître Cuisinier de France; Xavi Pérez Stone, former “Best Chef in Mexico” and winner of the “Iron Chef 2014”; Mexican TV personality Chef Yolanda Yanar; and three chefs from the new Grand Velas Los Cabos – Juan Licerio (Executive Chef), Vincent Colauto (Cocina de Autor) and Aurélien Legeay (Piaf). Tickets are $50 USD when staying at the hotel a minimum of three nights.

All-inclusive resort rates start at $232 per person per night based on double occupancy. Luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, 24-hour suite service, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. For more information please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.

About Casa Velas:

Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.