May Group is an award-winning provider of eye-catching, American-made visual branding solutions. Today, May Group announced the appointment of Eric Johnson as Vice President of Business Development for their Visual Brand Communications Division and Catalog Division.

With an MBA, significant work with start-up ventures, and 16 years as a strategic consultant specializing in business development, Mr. Johnson has a deep background in building robust growth. His experience with on-premise electric signs, POS, mall media, OOH advertising, and architectural lighting also relate very closely to May Group’s expertise, particularly in illuminated displays.

Mr. Johnson brings more than 30 years of experience in signage and brand identity programs to May Group, managing product portfolios and working with manufacturers of plastics, LED, power supplies, neon components, aluminum composite materials, screen and digital printing.

Says Mr. Johnson, “May Group does outstanding work – particularly around innovating lighting solutions for retail display. It’s a great fit in terms of my background and experience in design, development, market launches, and growth strategies. I look forward to bringing innovative new products to May’s client base.”

Eric Lorberfeld, May Group’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing says, “I’ve known Eric professionally for 25 years, and what he excels at is bringing fresh perspectives and identifying new opportunities, both internally and externally. He is highly adaptive and knows how to translate market-driven initiatives into growth opportunities. We’re all excited to see where his contributions will take May Group in 2017 and beyond.”

About May Group

Today May Group serves major consumer brands, large retailers, creative agencies, store fixture and display manufacturers, and marketing services firms. Our creativity and passion for innovation help our clients elevate their brand in increasingly competitive retail landscapes. We are thankful to have been part of so many exciting consumer and retailing trends and changes since 1946, and we look forward to continuing our leadership position as an industry innovator in visual brand communications.