SIA Establishes Steering Committee to Guide Young Professional Program

I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary benefit of engaging millennial members in the security industry.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced that it has empaneled a steering committee of security industry professionals to guide its efforts to assist in fostering the careers of young professionals under its program SIA RISE.

SIA RISE is dedicated to engaging young professionals in the security industry through providing job opportunity information and networking opportunities. The SIA RISE Steering Committee will be chaired by Allegion’s Mairin Priestley, director of the Allegion Operating System.

“The Security Industry Association is excited to bolster its support of early career professionals by launching the SIA RISE Steering Committee,” said Priestley. “I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary benefit of engaging millennial members in the security industry. I look forward to leveraging the committee’s insights to help other early talent in the industry grow both personally and professionally while expanding their business networks.”

In addition to the chair, the SIA RISE Steering Committee currently consists of the following members:



Tim Wenzel, Facebook, Vice Chair

Brendan McFall, Northland Controls, Vice Chair

Erin Barsanti, Brivo, Member

Kristina Carson, Allegion, Member

Lisa Corte, Assa Abloy, Member

Kevin Fowle, Win Serv Software, Member

Bryan Miller, SIA, SIA Staff Liaison

The next formal SIA RISE event will occur during ISC West with a happy hour at Señor Frog's at the Treasure Island Hotel on Thursday, April 6. For more information and to register for free, visit http://www.securityindustry.org/rise.

To join the SIA RISE program or to get more information, contact Bryan Miller, SIA Manager of Operations, at bmiller(at)securityindustry(dot)org or 301-804-4717. SIA RISE participation is free to all qualifying SIA Members.

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with roughly 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.