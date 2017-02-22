Boy Scouts Honor Columbia Southern University President

Boy Scout Jarrett Styron, left, and Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts executive board member Ken Styron present an award to Columbia Southern University President Robert Mayes.

The Mobile Area Council Boys Scouts of America honored Columbia Southern University President Robert Mayes at its South Baldwin County Boy Scouts Golden Eagle Dinner at Columbia Southern University on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The fundraising dinner featured approximately 130 guests and 16 Scouts who gathered to pay tribute to Mayes for his outstanding service to the community and youth of the area.

“Robert was chosen for this award for the impact he has made on Baldwin County and the impact he has made on the community,” said Scouts Executive Director Michael Hartigan. “He was the perfect person to be able to honor and say ‘thank you’ for all he has done.”

Golden Eagle Dinner chairman and Mobile Area Council executive board member Ken Styron agreed.

“It was a great honor to recognize Robert Mayes—a leader in our community who serves as a role model for our Scouting youth,” said Styron. “He sets an example of what you can achieve by never giving up on your dreams.”

Mayes gives a lot of credit for his community service efforts to his family. He explained that when times were tough for his family in the past, churches, neighbors and families helped them get by.

“We feel strongly that it’s our role and mission to give back and help very worthy causes and make a difference in the community. The whole family holds that conviction,” he said.

That conviction is evident as Columbia Southern University, a key employer in Baldwin County, has been a staunch supporter of area charities such as Toys for Tots, Feeding the Gulf Coast, back-to-school programs, Relay for Life and many others.

During the dinner, guests were asked to pledge donations as the Scouts work to meet their $309,000 goal to aid the operating budget for all southern Alabama Scouting groups. Tuesday’s dinner was the second of four dinners planned for 2017 and raised $14,075.

