Custom Decorators, Inc. (CDI), a leading provider of in-home design services in North America, has announced it will be exhibiting and recruiting at the 2017 International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE) in Charlotte, N.C., March 8-9. The company can be found at booth #1014.

“IWCE is the premiere event in our industry and we are excited to meet with experienced window covering designers and installers," said Kim Rush, VP of sales and merchandising for CDI.

“Custom Decorators has experienced tremendous growth in the past year; and as a result, new job opportunities are available. We are excited to fill several immediate openings and encourage individuals interested in a rewarding career in home decor to stop by our IWCE booth.”

The company has full-time and part-time opportunities available for both window treatment designers and installers. In addition to providing competitive compensation, CDI will be offering a signing bonus to candidates recruited during IWCE.

CDI has been serving the interior design industry for 25 years, partnering with major North American retailers to deliver in-home design and installation services to their customers shopping for custom blinds, shades, shutters and drapery. The company also operates a direct-to-consumer business called Decorview.

CDI’s large network of professional designers and installers provide expert guidance, professional measuring and installation, and warranty support. The company currently sells the complete line of Hunter Douglas window treatments.

CDI currently has job opportunities in multiple cities across North America, including Charlotte, N.C.; Greenville, S.C., Syracuse, N.Y.; Nashville, Tenn.; Bellingham, Wash.; Québec City, Qué., and Toronto, Ont., among others. A complete list of available openings can be found on the CDI website.

About Custom Decorators

Custom Decorators, Inc. (CDI) has been serving the interior design industry for 25 years, partnering with major North American retailers to deliver in-home design and installation services to customers shopping for Hunter Douglas and Shaw Floors. For more information, visit customdecorators.com.