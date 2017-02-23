Virid Launches Redesigned Ron Herman Website

Virid Logo “We are happy to once again partner with Ron Herman to build and deliver an eCommerce website that complements their branding, as well as the feel of their boutique stores,” said Steve Deller, CEO of Virid.

Virid, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for retail brands, announces the launch of a redesigned retail website for Ron Herman on the marketAgility Cloud platform. The marketAgility Cloud platform is powered by Microsoft Azure and provides flexibility, scalability, and reliable performance.

The redesigned Ron Herman website is built for efficiency and for a streamlined shopping experience. It features a clean, fashion-forward design that appeals to the stylish shopper. Enhanced filtering on product category pages, as well as an updated navigation structure allows customers to easily find and complete a purchase, including the option for global shoppers to check out through International Checkout (IC).

Since 2003, International Checkout (IC) has been providing US based retailers access to international consumers with its' global eCommerce solutions. More than 1,000 retailers rely on IC to provide a global online shopping experience that enables shoppers to easily checkout with their preferred payment method and currency. IC’s solutions include a guarantee against payment fraud, multi-lingual customer service, shipping logistics, customs clearance, landed costs, and marketing.

“We are happy to once again partner with Ron Herman to build and deliver an eCommerce website that complements their branding, as well as the feel of their boutique stores,” said Steve Deller, CEO of Virid. “Ron Herman is a global brand with Southern California roots, and we are thrilled to provide them with a website that meets the needs of their global customers. We look forward to being a part of their continued success.”

About Virid:

Virid is a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for growing retail brands. Since 1999, Virid has provided retailers with a trusted, stable eCommerce package including software, cloud-based hosting, integration support, and ongoing technology consulting. Virid prides itself on knowing retailers and their businesses and gives them the tools they need to competitively sell in the ever-changing digital space. For more information, please visit http://www.virid.com.

About Ron Herman:

Ron Herman is a leading retail brand that offers designer clothing for men and women, as well as accessories and gifts. In addition to retail locations in California, Ron Herman has a strong global presence, including several brick and mortar locations in Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.ronherman.com.