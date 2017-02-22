8 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Selected for Client Choice Awards 2017

Eight attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the Client Choice Awards 2017.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:



Ameer I. Ahmad – M&A, Illinois

Ian C. Ballon – IT & Internet, California

Daniel H. Black – Media & Entertainment, California

Kristine J. Feher – Employment & Benefits, New Jersey

Joel Ross Feldman – Intellectual Property – Trademarks, Georgia

Dwayne L. Mason – Intellectual Property – Patents, Texas

Pete S. Michaels – Litigation, Massachusetts

Jason T. Simon – M&A, Virginia

For this award series, corporate counsel exclusively nominates attorneys. According to Client Choice’s website, clients are asked to rate individual lawyers and law firms on the following criteria: quality of legal advice, commercial awareness, industry knowledge, strategic thinking, billing transparency, tailored fee structures, value for money, responsiveness, effective communication, clarity of documentations, sharing of expertise, appropriate staffing, project management, use of technology, loyalty, and ethics. This year, Client Choice, which partners with International Law Office and Lexology, received 2,500 nominations. The 2017 Client Choice Awards 2017 were presented at a dinner in London Feb. 2, 2017.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.