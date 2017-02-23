Xulon Press Announces New Memoir Showcasing Audacious Faith

In Bukky Agboola’s new book, I Made It Through ($15.49, paperback, 9781498472142; $7.99, eBook, 9781498472159) readers will be blessed and inspired by the triumph of faith in God through Jesus Christ. Journey with Bukky from Nigeria, to California. When God’s word is believed, trusted in, and obeyed, the human spirit can endure and come through a myriad of trials. Readers will learn faith principles that have turned many lives around in this moving account.

Agboola says, “The blessing of God’s amazing prophetic calling upon my life. Friendship with two of Gospel music’s most legendary names, the late Pastor Andrae Crouch and his sister Sandra, and the very special privilege of being acknowledged by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all make my journey a very unique one. In 1993 I headlined a memorable Gospel Concert at the London City Temple with the Rev Bazil Meade and The London Community Gospel Choir, one of England's most successful gospel choirs. This choir's credits include Royal performances for her Majesty the Queen.”

Bukky Agboola has been blessed to be an ordained Minister of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ for over two decades, and released four gospel albums, two of which were sold out during her tours all over Nigeria and the United Kingdom. A graduate of one of Africa's top Universities, The University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, in Ile Ife, Oyo state, Nigeria and Award winner at the Coulsdon and Purley Music Festival in England.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order I Made it Through through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

