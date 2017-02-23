The Cliffs Renews Partnership with LPGA Brand Ambassador

Austin Ernst Austin is a fantastic ambassador and has played an instrumental part in growing our golf program by connecting with our members one-on-one. It is an honor to have her in our Cliffs family and we look forward to continuing our partnership.

The Cliffs, a collection of seven private luxury mountain and lake communities in the western Carolinas, has renewed their partnership with LPGA Tour golfer, Austin Ernst, for two additional years. Ernst originally signed on as The Cliffs’ LPGA Brand Ambassador in March 2016, where she represented the club communities at events and competitions across the United States and around the world.

A South Carolina native, Ernst made the LPGA Tour on her first attempt at Q School in 2012 after winning the 2011 NCAA Individual Championship as a freshman at Louisiana State University. During her first two years on the tour, Ernst became a Rolex First-Time Winner at the Portland Classic in 2014, in addition to securing eight other top ten finishes. In August 2016, she hosted her annual charity tournament at The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards benefitting Safe Harbor, whose mission is to provide a continuum of services for victims of domestic violence and their children and families.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a talented and accomplished young golfer,” said David Sawyer, President of The Cliffs Clubs. “Austin is a fantastic ambassador and has played an instrumental part in growing our golf program by connecting with our members one-on-one. It is an honor to have her in our Cliffs family and we look forward to continuing our partnership, as well as supporting her on the LPGA Tour.”

The Cliffs offers one of the most diverse club memberships in the country, which opens the doors to a collection of seven award-winning championship courses designed by top golf architects and designers including, Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Jackson and Ben Wright. Set within the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, each course is member-friendly yet challenging and uniquely designed to complement its landscape and environment. In addition to golf, The Cliffs offers members a full suite of amenities such as six wellness centers, more than twenty-five restaurant and private event venues, clubhouses, a marina, beach club, tennis complexes, equestrian center, miles of hiking trails, wine clubs, an organic farm, and a number of year-round social activities that suit all ages and interests.

For more information on The Cliffs, please visit http://www.CliffsLiving.com or call 866-411-5771.

About The Cliffs:

The Cliffs is a collection of seven premier private, luxury residential mountain and lake club communities located in the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains, between two of the nation’s top award-winning cities for quality of life – Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. – and Clemson, S.C. – home to top-ranked Clemson University. The Cliffs’ suite of amenities for members includes seven clubs, seven nationally recognized golf courses, six wellness centers, boating, watersports, marina, beach club, cycling, paddle sports, tennis complexes, equestrian center, hiking trails, wakeboarding, wine clubs, 50 restaurant and private event venues, an organic farm and more than 4,000 year-round programs and social activities to create timeless experiences. Homes at The Cliffs range in price from $350,000 to $6 million+; homesites, from $125,000. The Cliffs also offers professional and national club memberships. For more information about The Cliffs, visit CliffsLiving.com. Contact The Cliffs at 866-411-5771 or info@cliffsliving.com to learn more about real estate, membership or arrange a visit.