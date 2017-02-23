Shift4 and Skyware Unveil Full-Featured EMV Solution for Hoteliers

Shift4 Corporation Shift4 is proud to partner with Skyware to offer an EMV solution that fits within hoteliers’ current operations

Payment services and gateway provider Shift4 Corporation and Skyware Hospitality Solutions today announced the general availability of their joint EMV-certified solution for hoteliers.

With Shift4’s DOLLARS ON THE NET payment gateway and Skyware’s property management system, hotels can process EMV payments to help prevent the fraudulent use of stolen card data in card-present environments while adding the layered security of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. This keeps sensitive cardholder data out of the hotelier’s payment processing environment, greatly reducing their breach profile and PCI scope — and protecting their guests’ payment data from hackers.

Shift4 currently supports more than a dozen EMV-capable terminals by Ingenico Group and Verifone, with options for USB, serial, Ethernet, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. This allows complex hospitality environments to easily implement EMV without disrupting their current business operations.

Shift4’s complete bank and processor neutrality makes it possible for hotel operators to adopt EMV without changing their financial relationships and gives them the freedom to negotiate the best payment processing rates or make a switch if needed. Shift4 is currently certified for EMV with eight major processors — with more on the way — delivering unparalleled coverage of acquirers in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

Robert Palloni, COO, Skyware Hospitality Solutions, said:

“Providing a full-service hospitality solution has been our goal from the beginning. As a longtime partner with Shift4, we further this mission by offering our customers all of the security technologies they need to secure payments across their hotel — from the point of reservation to the point of sale.”

Dave Oder, CEO, Shift4, said: “Shift4 is proud to partner with Skyware to offer an EMV solution that fits within hoteliers’ current operations. In addition to the improved card verification that EMV offers at physical points of sale, hoteliers can truly secure their enterprise with Shift4’s TrueTokenization and True P2PE technologies, which are included in every EMV-certified integration we offer.”

To learn more about EMV adoption with Shift4, visit http://www.shift4.com/EMV or call 800.265.5795.

For more information about Skyware Hospitality Solutions, visit http://www.skywaresystems.com or call 877.759.9329.

About Shift4 Corporation

When it comes to solving merchants’ payments challenges, Shift4 is the proven industry leader. Shift4 stands alone as the last major player in the payments space to remain independent, self-funded, privately held and merchant focused. Our DOLLARS ON THE NET® payment gateway comes with all the bells and whistles: pre- and post-settlement auditing, fraud controls, support for new technologies like EMV and mobile, secure connections to nearly every major bank and processor in North America, and 350+ certified integrations to leading POS, PMS and e-commerce platforms. Shift4 invests heavily in payment security — we invented tokenization and own nine payment-security patents. Learn more at http://www.shift4.com.

About Skyware Hospitality Solutions

Skyware Hospitality Solutions, serving the hospitality industry with its 24/7 service and state-of-the-art technology, is widely recognized for providing hotels, resorts and management companies with flexible software solutions. Based in Frederick, MD, with a network of offices worldwide, Skyware is a leader with advanced software tools for hotel owners and operators who need to manage their business in a real time environment for efficient operational control and profitability. Learn more at http://www.skywaresystems.com.