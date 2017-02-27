Enterprise Technology Leader, James Denyer, Joins Sappington

Enterprise Technology Leader, James Denyer, has recently moved from Starbucks Coffee Company to Sappington, a Seattle-based agency that works with leaders to advance technology, culture, and business changes within established companies.

Denyer is now Sappington’s lead Technology Strategist. He will be responsible for guiding technology leaders in mid-market companies through the complexity of large-scale IT projects so they can deliver on time and within budget. In addition to providing strategic counsel, Denyer will work with clients on technology road mapping, IT delivery models, business justification, and cloud strategy. He will also lead the agency’s innovation efforts.

“Our clients will benefit from James’s global technology experience and his ability to bring disparate groups of people together around significant technology efforts,” noted Tim Goggin, CEO of Sappington. “He has a gift of distilling complex topics in human ways to foster understanding within companies, which is critical to the success of any level of transformation.”

Denyer was recently an Application Development Manager in Global Collaboration at Starbucks Coffee Company where he focused on employee-facing digital technologies. He was responsible for the executing a high visibility cross-functional project to rebuild the company’s aging-intranet. Today, the new intranet supports 8,000 corporate staff and more than 190,000 store employees.

Before Starbucks, Denyer held many technology positions at the REI Co-op, including Manager of Client and Collaboration Services, Infrastructure Architect, Information Security Engineer and Architect, and IT Retail and Systems Engineer.

Denyer has a bachelor of arts degree in Urban Studies from the University of Washington. He lives in Tacoma, Wash.

ABOUT SAPPINGTON

Sappington is an agency in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Wash. that partners with ambitious leaders to advance technology, business, and culture changes within established companies through a proven method. http://www.sappington.co.