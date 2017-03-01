Delete -- Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon is proud to announce a new kind of membership program. Unlike any other med-spa in the valley, Delete -- Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon has packaged together a variety of health and beauty services ranging from deeply discounted Botox to laser hair removal and rejuvenating laser services.

The “Delete Elite” membership is designed to help patients and individuals who are committed to creating a life full of balance, good health, and an unstoppable feeling of self-worth. “If you’re a go-getter ready to empower yourself physically, enjoy exclusive member benefits, complimentary services and deep discounts with fixed monthly dues, the Delete Elite membership is just for you,” says Sarah Bettencourt, Marketing Coordinator for Delete -- Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon.

Hit Delete on “a la cart” salon visits and love yourself inside and out!

Health and beauty are important and the Delete Elite membership program makes “taking care of you” an affordable investment. Say hello to priority appointment booking, and:



Botox discounted to $10/per unit (33% savings)

Custom Nutrient Infusion discounted to $75 ($50 savings)

Free Weekly B12 Boost (Annual Savings up to $1300)

$50 Delete Dollars gifted on your birthday

10% off additional Laser Treatments for You and Family Members

15% off Retail Products

Special Member Discounts at Our Favorite Businesses

Movement Restoration: 20% off discount from all individual services (This discount excludes packages, memberships, and any other promotional rates)

Patients will be able to select the Tangerine, Sapphire, or Platinum from the Delete Elite Membership program and have control over what program fits their needs and their budget. Memberships include laser hair and vein removal treatments, plus rejuvenating CIT or Gentle 1064 laser facial treatments.

Delete -- Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon invites new, old, and existing patients to join the Delete Elite Membership program and take advantage of over $10,000 in annual savings.*

About Delete Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon

Delete Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon in Phoenix utilizes the latest in state-of-the-art laser technology and a trained team of certified physicians housed in a sleek, comfortable environment. Delete provides both men and women a convenient and affordable solution for tattoo removal, aesthetic services, and laser hair removal. Delete offers fixed price packages as well as payment plans and financing options. To learn more about the salon, call 855-2DELETE or visit Facebook.com/DeleteTattoo and @DeleteTattoo on Instagram.

*Membership projected discounts increase with use and level. $10,000 in savings applies to the Platinum membership. Savings under the Tangerine and Sapphire membership are proportionate.