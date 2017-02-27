“People at Graham have been together a long time. We consider ourselves like family and so do lots of our customers, so personnel changes are a big deal," explained Graham owner Dick Bare.

Graham Spray Equipment, who produces custom spray units for lawn, tree, and other agricultural applications, has announced that long-time employee and general manager Jim Watson has retired. Watson served as general manager since 1989. He will continue a relationship with the company as an independent sales consultant.

Donny Pitts will move from operations manager to general manager, and Chad Sosobee will be Graham’s new operations manager. Pitts has been with the company since 1986 and Sosobee since 1996.

“People at Graham have been together a long time,” explained Graham owner Dick Bare. “Many started right out of high school and today are proud grandparents. We consider ourselves like family and so do lots of our customers, so personnel changes are a big deal.”

Bare further added that the changes, including two relatively recent hires, in no way changes the way the small company will do business. “Everyone is ready to deliver the quality spray equipment and service that customers have expected from us for decades.”

To learn more about Graham Spray Equipment’s custom spray units and services call 800-543-2810.

About Graham Spray Equipment: Since its founding in 1979 as Graham Lawn Equipment, Graham has been custom designing and building hardworking, long-lasting spray equipment. Graham spray units are used for lawn and tree care, pest control, and other agricultural applications across North and South America. Graham prides itself on delivering the quality equipment and full array of services their customers need to be successful.