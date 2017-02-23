The XPRTs Embrace Virtual Reality

The XPRTs empower people all over the world to measure how well their devices handle emerging and existing technologies Developing the VR benchmark with XPRT tools as guidelines taught us to test for a more real-world scenario…

Virtual reality (VR) continues to open new and exciting worlds of possibility, but how do consumers know if their tech can handle its computing demands? The XPRTs have long provided the tools everyone needs to inform purchases, and now they’re turning to VR. For more, see the video at https://youtu.be/liqJyKsDp-c.

Principled Technologies (PT) and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, which PT administers, recently sponsored a senior project at the NC State Computer Science Department Senior Design Center. PT advised NC State team members Christian McCurdy, Gregory Manning, Grayson Jones, and Shon Ferguson in the development of a prototype virtual reality evaluation tool.

“Developing the VR benchmark with XPRT tools as guidelines taught us to test for a more real-world scenario instead of trying for numbers that consumers might not understand,” said student Grayson Jones.

Learn more about the XPRTs and try the VR demo at http://www.principledtechnologies.com/benchmarkxprt/vr-demo.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, in NC’s Research Triangle Park Region. For more information, please visit PrincipledTechnologies.com.

About the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community

The BenchmarkXPRT Development Community is a forum where registered members can contribute to the process of creating and improving the XPRTs. For more information, please visit BenchmarkXPRT.com.

About the NC State University Computer Science Department Senior Design Center

The Senior Design Center brings together Computer Science seniors and sponsor companies to work on a specific project for a semester. This collaboration provides valuable hands-on experience for the students and important project results for the companies sponsoring them. For more information, please visit https://sdc.csc.ncsu.edu.