San Diego Real Estate Agent Jeffrey Oneal Launches New Website

The wait is over for buyers and sellers. Downtown San Diego real estate expert Jeffrey Oneal has just launched DowntownJeffrey.com. The website contains new and improved features designed to help those who want to buy, rent, and sell properties throughout San Diego.

“It was crucial to provide up-to-date information on available properties in San Diego, considering it’s a highly sought after area,” Oneal said. “DowntownJeffrey.com fulfills that need and delivers a lot more.”

The website’s main feature is a powerful and easy-to-use MLS search engine. It allows users to do a custom search for every type of property listing in the city – including single-family homes, condos, apartments, and townhouses – using customizable options like price range, amenities, lot size, and so on.

A dynamic city

DowntownJeffrey.com also features detailed community guides, regularly updated blogs, and an Events page to showcase the dynamism of the city and help people make important buying decisions.

“From its booming tech community and exciting nightlife, to its award-winning restaurant scene and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, San Diego offers something for everyone,” Oneal writes on his website.

“As a long-time resident of this amazing city, I would like to welcome you to my home,” he adds.

About Jeffrey Oneal

With over 12 years of experience in sales, leasing, and property management, Oneal specializes in condominiums located in downtown San Diego's vibrant districts like Little Italy, Core, Gaslamp Quarter, Cortez Hill, East Village, the Marina, Columbia, and the state-of the-art tech design hub I.D.E.A. District.

He is a leading member of the city's Downtown Broker Community and a respected associate of 360 Residential, one of them most prominent real estate brokerage firms in San Diego.

More information on Oneal and the properties he represents are on the website DowntownJeffrey.com, with phone inquiries accommodated at 619.709.3196