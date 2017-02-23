ATP Science Profiles its Block E3 and Subcut Products

ATP Science, an Australian-based company has changed the nutraceutical space in Australia and has answered increasing demand for its products in the US with the launch of their body shaping creams today.

Heralded by bodybuilding and figure competitors as ‘must have’ products to use before a show. The creams are used to cut down fat cells on stubborn areas of the body with amazing results. Now not just the go-to products of fitness competitors, but anyone wanting to improve their physique.

Both products have been extremely successful for ATP in Australia, and now US customers are interested to learn more about the products and how to maximize their results. ATP responded:

“Block E3 and Subcut are two of our premier products. They help people shed fat and improve the results of they get out of their training,” said Jeff Doidge, an owner of ATP Science. “We are excited with the customer feedback we have received to date, and are glad to have the chance to provide some information to our US customers about how to get the best possible results when using them.”

Subcut is to be used to specifically target subcutaneous fat located on the body, which is often fat stored in pockets that simply does not budge, no matter how much you train. There is typically a lack of blood flow to these areas, which makes them colder to the touch. Subcut works by getting in and breaking down these areas, releasing the fat to make it easier for the body to burn off during exercise and dieting regimes.

Block E3 targets excess estrogen that builds up inside fat cells. An overabundance of estrogen can prevent fat cells from breaking down and leaving the body, so Block E3 assists with this process. Again, a well balanced diet and exercise routine are necessary to see the fullest results out of Block E3.

Both products are to be used prior to training and/or after showering. Simply apply them to stubborn areas, up to three times per day.

“We are grateful to have this opportunity to help people improve their quality of life and their self-image with the use of Block E3 and Subcut,” said Doidge. “We are pleased to answer any additional questions customers have about the best ways to use these products.”

For more information about ATP Science, visit http://www.atpscience.com.