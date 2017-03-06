ATP Science Profiles “Alpha” Line of Products

ATP Science, an Australian-based company dedicated to creating products to enhance people’s fitness and overall wellness, released profiles about its popular “Alpha” line of products, which includes Alpha Venus, Alpha Mars and Alpha Prime.

“Our Alpha line has enjoyed tremendous popularity since the products launched,” said Jeff Doidge, an owner of ATP Science. “Alpha Mars and Alpha Women both won “Product of the year in the Men’s and Women’s Category by the Australian Supplement Awards last year at the Arnold Classic in Melbourne.”

Alpha Venus was designed for women to help deal with hormonal fluctuations during exercise routines. Each capsule contains a proprietary blend of broccoli sprout, rosemary, chaste tree extract and kelp, a unique selection of superfoods that has been combined in ratios that maximize the user’s energy.

Alpha Mars is designed specifically for men who want to achieve the maximum results from their workout routine. It promotes natural levels of testosterone production, supports libido and male potency, and maintains a higher normal level of testosterone during activity. Key ingredients include shilajit, tong kata li, Korean ginseng, fenugreek and nettle root.

Alpha Prime is for men and women alike, designed to maintain normal levels of estrogen to androgen ratios in order to manipulate body shape and boost metabolism. This ratio promotes fat loss while supporting the increase of the body’s lean muscle mass.

“We are pleased so many people continue to seek education about these products and have been interested in trying them out themselves,” said Doidge. “Our Alpha products help people get their bodies to their peak condition, and we are committed to getting the word out as much as possible.”

For more information about ATP Science, visit http://www.atpscience.com.