Dealerships can more easily identify trends, adjust their product and marketing mix, and maximize the ROI of their digital advertising program.

RV Trader, a division of Dominion Enterprises, has released an enhanced dashboard for its Dealer Center, giving dealers a more complete picture of how shoppers search, research and connect with a dealership. This is the second release for the Dealer Center, which debuted in July 2016.

The first release highlighted various ways consumers connect with dealerships, including emails, phone calls, clicks to dealers’ websites, live chat sessions, and mapping to a dealership. By looking at these connections in a more holistic manner, the tool began to change the conversation about how consumers shop and interact with dealers in today’s increasingly digital marketplace.

In this second iteration of the Dealer Center, RV Trader focused on more in-depth reporting and a streamlined inventory management system for dealers. With this tool that automatically layers a dealer’s inventory and listing traffic, dealerships can more easily identify trends, adjust their product and marketing mix, and maximize the ROI of their digital advertising program.

Paige Bouma, vice president of RV Trader, shared: “The goal in developing the Dealer Center was to give dealers a real-time picture of their inventory’s performance on our site, allowing them to adjust their digital advertising strategy based on the needs of the online buyer. This will ultimately make their businesses even more successful.”

To read more about the change in consumer buying habits and get innovative tips to optimize inventory listings for the online buyer, download a free white paper courtesy of RV Trader here.

For more information on the new Dealer Center, call 757-351-7680.

About RV Trader

RV Trader, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the premier online classifieds site for buying and selling recreational vehicles. With over 165,000 new and pre-owned units for sale by dealers and private sellers across the country, RV Trader attracts millions of active buyers every month who visit the site in search of their next unit. To help sellers capitalize on this targeted audience, RV Trader offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions to help advertise RVs for sale to active buyers across all devices.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, CycleTrader.com and BoatTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, across the U.S.