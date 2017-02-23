Sharla Clark Launches Fresh Coat Painters Business in North Dallas

Whitney and Sharla Clark with their daughter Having people work on your house is always stressful, but I want people to feel comfortable with my team and I want them to be happy with the work we’ve done and the overall experience.

Sharla Clark has always wanted to own her own business, so when she had the opportunity to leave her finance job and pursue her dream in a way that also meant having more time for her family, she knew the time had come. Now Clark is pleased to announce the grand opening of her new local business, Fresh Coat of North Dallas.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 customer call center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of North Dallas serves Lakewood, Forest Hills, Casa Linda, Preston Hollow, Lake Highlands, Highland Park, University Park and the surrounding communities.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business. I remember talking to my mom about it even back when I was 19, but I just wasn’t ready. So I went to school and just sort of landed in finance, which is what I’ve been doing for the last 15 years. I recently had a daughter and something just clicked for me. I wanted to be able to own my own business and have more flexibility for my family and, when I came across Fresh Coat Painters, it just felt like the right opportunity at the right time,” Sharla said. “I’m a bit of a workaholic, so I’m looking forward to doing that work for myself, my family and our clients.”

Clark and her husband, Whitney McCullough, who has partial ownership of the business, are both born and raised Texans and live in Forest Hills. As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three minutes, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

Clark said Fresh Coat is a step above the competition not only because of the professionalism and commitment to quality, but also because her painters are employees.

“Having people work on your house is always stressful, but I want people to feel comfortable with my team and I want them to be happy with the work we’ve done and the overall experience. I think it’s important for people to know that all of my painters are employees – not subcontractors – so they are held to my extremely high standard. That makes a difference,” Sharla said.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked.

For more information about Fresh Coat of North Dallas, call 214-888-6840 , email SClark(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com or visit http://www.FreshCoatNorthDallas.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters

With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.

The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.