Selling a home is a hassle, especially when the homeowner trying to do the cleaning and maintenance on their own or they're juggling contractors to handle the work. Now, thanks to TruBlue Total House Care’s new Realtor Services program, homeowners and real estate agents can work with one company to maintain their properties.

Real estate agents have always been able to work with TruBlue businesses, but TruBlue is hoping the creation of the national Realtor Services program will help build new relationships between real estate professionals, property owners and TruBlue franchisees.

“Trying to sell a home is incredibly stressful and, whether you’re getting your home ready for market or you’re trying to maintain a home that’s been listed for a while, worrying about maintenance, upkeep and repairs just adds fuel to the fire. But with TruBlue, you just make one call and we handle everything for you. We can take care of pre-sale cleaning and repairs, keeping homes show-ready, home inspection punch lists and much more,” TruBlue President Greg Platz said. “And, if you’re buying a home, TruBlue can help you with move-in cleaning and repairs, changing locks, and making updates and upgrades.”

TruBlue’s trained, bonded and insured team can help with all sorts of real estate concerns, including regular maintenance, cleaning, lawn care and emergency repairs as well as home safety and accessibility improvements, deep cleaning interior and exterior cleaning, curb appeal improvements, home inspection punch list items and more.

“Working with TruBlue can save you time AND money – clean homes in good repair are going to show better and sell faster,” Platz said. “And, if your home is vacant while it’s on the market, our home watch services can help you protect your investment.”

TruBlue technicians can take care of tile repair, drywall repair, door installation and repair, painting, carpentry, flooring, bathroom repair, moving, stucco repair, installation of security cameras and alarms, installation of security lighting, ADA-compliant modifications, handrail and accessibility product installation and removal, cubicle set-up and teardown, furniture assembly, remodeling, updating and more. TruBlue also offers a Commercial Services program for business clients.

TruBlue Total House Care, which was founded in 2011 in Cincinnati, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the 15th fastest growing franchise in the nation. TruBlue Total House Care is part of the Strategic Franchising Systems family, which also includes, Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat Painters, The Growth Coach and Pet Wants.

To learn more about TruBlue Total House Care, find a provider near you, or learn about the TruBlue franchise opportunities in your region, visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/ or call 800-291-0771.

About TruBlue Total House Care

TruBlue Total House Care provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include maid services, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manger. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.