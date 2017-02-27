Association Management Group to Expand Its Charlotte Market

Don Hindle joins Association Management Group in a business development role. His knowledge of the Charlotte marketplace will be a crucial asset to AMG

Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG), the Carolinas’ leading property management company, has hired Don Hindle to lead the Marketing and Business Development Department in Charlotte. Hindle, a seasoned professional, will focus on developing relationships with vendors, builders, community associations and developers and implementing new technologies for software, apps and programs.

“AMG presents an exciting opportunity because of its commitment to expanding its Charlotte metro area footprint,” said Hindle. “I look forward to aligning AMG’s extensive experience with today’s rapidly changing marketplace. The fact that AMG has been serving associations in the Carolina’s for 30 years speaks volumes.”

Hindle brings to AMG 13 years of experience in all aspects of community management, property management and land development. Hindle served on fair housing boards assisting homeowners with fair housing questions and received his realtor’s license at the age of 21. Hindle attended both Seton Hall University and Florida Gulf Coast University.

“Don brings valuable expertise to the Charlotte office. His knowledge of the Charlotte marketplace will be a crucial asset to AMG,” said Dacy Cavicchia, General Manager of the Charlotte office.

About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit http://www.amgworld.com