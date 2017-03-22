We are delighted to make A2J Author more readily available to the large population of self-represented litigants through our association with ImageSoft’s JusticeTech platform

ImageSoft, Inc., provider of the JusticeTech® suite of solutions for a paperless court, today announced it has entered into a partnership with the Center for Computer-Assisted Legal Instruction (CALI). CALI is a non-profit consortium of law schools dedicated to helping improve access to justice and use of technology in legal education.

CALI developed A2J Author, a cloud-based tool that helps self-representing litigants (SRLs) to easily complete and print documents in preparation for filing. A2J Author provides Guided Interviews® which distill complex legal instructions into an easy to understand format in order to enable SRLs to navigate through complex court processes and procedures.

“Partnering with CALI to help self-representing litigants maneuver through the courts is a logical extension of our JusticeTech platform,” said ImageSoft President Scott Bade. “ImageSoft and CALI leverage technology to help make the court system easier-to-navigate and operate for SRLs, court staff, and the public served by attorneys.”

“We are delighted to make A2J Author more readily available to the large population of self-represented litigants through our association with ImageSoft’s JusticeTech platform,” stated CALI’s Executive Director John Mayer. “Our mission is to provide assistance to the layperson to participate in the judicial system. Every encounter with the judicial system does not require legal representation from an attorney. A2J Author makes it possible for the layperson to effectively resolve some legal issues by providing access to court forms and processes in self representing or unbundled representation situations.”

About ImageSoft, Inc.

ImageSoft, Inc. provides document and process management solutions to automate, streamline and improve workplace operations. Specializing with courts and government, ImageSoft has developed a tightly integrated suite of technologies called JusticeTech™ that provide eFiling, CMS, eBench and ECM (enterprise content management) to streamline case flow processing for both civil and criminal court cases. Since 1996, ImageSoft technology and workflow solutions have increased productivity, reduced operating costs and saved time and money for customers in government and the healthcare and insurance industries. ImageSoft serves customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information about JusticeTech, visit the website at http://www.justicetech.com.

For information about the Center for Computer-Assisted Legal Instruction, visit the website at http://www.cali.org. Information about the Access to Justice Author can be found at http://www.a2j.org.