Dynamic motion and protection company Dynatect today announced their newest ball screw regional repair facility in Tracy, California (near San Francisco). This new service at an existing facility leverages 30 years of ball screw manufacturing and repair knowledge previously featured only at the Dynatect Michigan location. The new repair service location comes with the same industry leading sales support, expert technical capability, free evaluation, expedited turnaround, and 1-year warranty.

“We recognize that local presence and experience is essential to trusting the repair of a mission-critical ball screws and maximizing machine uptime,” said Mark Thurman, CEO of Dynatect. “Leveraging existing equipment and craftsmen allows us to service new customers who previously shipped challenging distances past the Rocky Mountains for reliable quality.”

The California-based service center features a free evaluation of returned ball-screw assembly including a multi-step cleaning, inspection, and quotation. A Straightening press, lathe, and a diverse stock of precision 52100 steel balls support most repairs; including a reloading process that ensures the assembly has enough pre-load to minimize backlash and dead-band. The final assembly with new precision 52100 steel balls is inspected and run before return shipping. More extensive repairs, reverse engineering, and replacement services are also available. Some services can be expedited, with emergency reloads as fast as 24 hours.

Ball screw repair options are crucial to managing the uptime of machine tools. When unique designs, large sizes, or new ball screws have long lead-times, reliable repair can ensure mission-critical production machines are online faster. Machine tool owners often leverage a combination repair, emergency stock, and replenishment – for which Dynatect remains ideally positioned to provide all three services.

For more information on Dynatect’s business and its end-to-end ball screw offering, visit http://info.dynatect.com/ball-screw-repair-services/

About Dynatect

Dynatect’s ball screw division provides full-service, precision-ground ball screw manufacturing; adding value for Machine Tool users with solutions to reduce costs by 20% and machine downtime by 70%. We have special expertise in larger diameter (over 3”) and longer screws (up to 54 feet). We provide engineering solutions for repair, reverse-engineered, or custom precision-ground ball screws representing the most options to balance price, uptime and performance. For facilities with a fleet of machine tools, Dynatect can provide a plant audit including change-out and refurbishment programs. Since Dynatect is also a leader in telescopic covers, way-wipers, and bellows, this plant audit can proactively address many common machine-tool safety, service, and uptime needs. Any of these offerings can be augmented by a rotating inventory program to reduce outage duration by 70%.

Dynatect delivers custom motion and protection for machines with deep application knowledge, diverse product offering, and a customer responsive sales philosophy. Dynatect provides engineering and manufacturing for custom applications which improve human-machine safety and machine uptime. Dynatect continues to build customer experience through improving service differentiation, expanding product portfolio, and reducing lead times. Discover more at http://www.dynatect.com.