Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, launched its newest location on February 6, 2017 in the Eastern San Francisco Bay area of California. This is big news as more local business owners and cost-conscious residents are seeking out alternatives to astronomical upholstering charges and replacement fees associated with damaged possessions composed of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric.

A strong desire to be able to control their schedule, work life and financial future is what drove husband and wife team Ava Kelly (50) and David Antila (56) to open the newest Creative Colors International location right here in the East Bay area. With Ava’s background in financial services and David’s background opening small businesses, the couple logged so many hours in travel time working for others that they rarely spent time with each other or their 8-year-old daughter. They are thrilled to be making a change and launching a business together that will represent a powerful income stream as they build toward retirement.

According to David, they will implement the executive model of the Creative Colors franchise. They’ll hire a technician to do repairs so Dave can be out in the field growing the business and Ava can run the day to day operations. The couple are thrilled to open a Creative Colors International location because the company’s revolutionary products and restoration techniques will help local customers save up to 90% in replacement fees by repairing worn and/or damaged materials.

“We are excited that we can help customers to repair and restore treasured items at a fraction of the cost it would take to replace them,” said David. “Plus, we get to run our own business and see our daughter every day. We decided on Creative Colors when we were picking a franchise because it checked so many of our requirements. We were looking for a business model that focused primarily on B2B clients. We wanted a superior product, no brick and mortar requirements, a relatively low start up investment, and a scalable business with a history of good margins. We were seeking a business that could be managed from home and would not require out of town travel. Finally, we loved the idea of working with Creative Colors International’s corporate team – a highly engaged, multi-generational, family-owned business. It was truly the perfect fit.”

The statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $120 to $450 per cushion. And according to Terri Sniegolski, Creative Colors International’s CEO, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money, and deliver on the company’s “We Can Fix That” philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company’s expansion to 73 locations in 24 states with 125+ mobile units since its initial inception in 1980.

“We’re excited to open our next Creative Colors location in the East Bay area because we know David and Ava share the same ‘We Can Fix That’ attitude our other successful franchisees possess,” said Sniegolski. “We are thrilled about our expansion in the San Francisco area because we know the local business owners and customers in the community will be eager to repair and restore their possessions at a fraction of the cost.”

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International offers affordable solutions for tears, holes, scuffs, scratches and other types of damage found on leather, vinyl, plastic or fabric through on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, dyeing and protection. For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring, and boat vinyl, among other things. Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations around the company, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms, and theater seating, among others.

For more information on Ava and David and their Creative Colors International location, please visit http://www.WeCanFixThat.com/BayArea

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic and carpeting by repairing and redyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading and discoloration. For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.wecanfixthat.com.