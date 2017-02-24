Boy Scouts of America Event to be held March 16th

"We are very excited to host Fire and Ice in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s resurgence, which also happens to be the center of Scouting’s resurgence in Western New York," - William Mattar

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council (GNFC) will be holding one of its largest annual fundraising events, Fire and Ice, which will take place on Thursday March 16th at the Hotel at the Lafayette, 391 Washington Street Buffalo 14203, from 6pm to 9pm. The Chair for the event will once again be Eagle Scout and local attorney, William Mattar. All proceeds of this event go directly to support our local Western New York Scouting programs.

“We are very excited to host Fire and Ice in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s resurgence, which also happens to be the center of Scouting’s resurgence in Western New York,” said Mattar.

Tickets are $195 each or $350 per couple and are available at http://www.wnyscouting.org. In addition there are a number of sponsorships available for the event. To help everyone enjoy the evening safely, complimentary service from Designated Drivers of Buffalo will be available, courtesy of William Mattar.

Fire & Ice celebrates the Scouting experience and the positive impact Scouting has on our youth, their families, and our volunteers.

Attendees will come together for an evening of music, themed food stations, cocktails, and auctions, all set in a unique and exciting social atmosphere. “We owe the yearly success of this exciting event to all the volunteers, sponsors, and supporters of Scouting. Today’s scouts are tomorrow’s leaders. The support we receive for fundraising events such as Fire & Ice helps maintain scouting programs for area youth and nurture the future of our communities,” said Mattar.

Since the GNFC was founded over 100 years ago, tens of thousands of youth in our region have gone through their various Scouting programs. The Boy Scouts of America is the nation’s premier values-based youth development organization. The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

For more information please contact Ken Liszewski at 716-512-6209 or Kenneth.Liszewski(at)scouting(dot)org.

About William Mattar:

William Mattar has represented those injured in motor vehicle accidents since 1990. The firm is actively involved in community events and has established a number of programs and campaigns such as the Safe & Sober Free Ride Home Program on New Year’s Eve, the In the Heat, Check the Seat Campaign and the Pencils 4 Schools Campaign. Learn more about the firm’s community involvement, and how you can participate, by visiting http://www.WilliamMattar.com.