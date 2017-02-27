“Safe, effective organic lawn care and excellent service are paramount to who we are. So it’s great when our customers tell us we’re succeeding,” says Simply Organic’s manager, Les Cline.

Simply Organic Turf Care is pleased to announce its second consecutive Angie’s List Super Service Award. In the Atlanta metro area, only approximately 5 percent of lawn care providers – whether organic or conventional – qualify for the Super Service designation. And it takes more than positive customer reviews.

To be considered, a service company must first receive a minimum number of customer reviews. Then, it must maintain straight A’s throughout the entire review year in such rating categories as pricing, professionalism, punctuality, and quality or efficacy of the service provided.

“Safe, effective organic lawn care and excellent service are paramount to who we are. So it’s great when our customers tell us we’re succeeding. Our goal is to be announcing our third Super Service award this time next year,” says Simply Organic’s manager, Les Cline.

Simply Organic provides Atlanta-area homeowners with organic lawn care and tree and shrub care designed specifically for the region and climate. Proprietary formulations are tailored to a homeowner’s soil, turf type, or other growing conditions. Each of the company’s programs is built on the foundation of delivering effective treatments and care that promote healthy soil and landscapes and control weeds and pests, all without exposing families, pets, and the environment to toxic chemicals.

To learn more about Simply Organic Turf Care and the areas they serve, please call 770.777.0764.

About Simply Organic Turf Care: Simply Organic was founded to offer an alternative to conventional lawn care that is not only natural but also highly effective. Drawing on a wealth of science and green industry experience over the years, Simply Organic has pioneered treatments that are giving Atlanta-area homeowners the healthy, green lawns and landscapes they want and the safety they expect.