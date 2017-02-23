Joel Eads, shareholder in the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate as a panelist at the American Bar Association’s 25th Annual Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee Mid-Year Program Feb. 25 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa in Phoenix. Eads will participate on the panel titled, “The ‘Occurrence’ Issue in Construction Defect Litigation: Case Law, Legislation and Underwriting Reactions.”

The program this year focuses on hot topics in the world of insurance and will address issues faced in cyber liability, ethical considerations lawyers must take in preparing expert witnesses in an insurance coverage case, and the latest developments on rescission of insurance policies.

Eads is a litigator focusing his practice on commercial disputes, including the representation of entities and their directors and officers in securities actions, unfair competition cases, business torts, contract actions, insurance coverage and bad faith claims, employment disputes, and product liability matters.

