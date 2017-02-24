“Age-Related Macular Degeneration is a leading cause of vision loss in the US. This interactive webinar provides an important contemporary approach to managing patients in a comprehensive primary care environment.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a chronic disease and the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the elderly of industrialized countries. The advanced form of dry AMD is geographic atrophy (GA) or atrophic AMD, a progressive, irreversible and blinding disease for which effective treatment remains a significant unmet medical need.

Optometrists play a crucial role in the ongoing eye care of patients with AMD and GA, from screening to combining imaging or functional data with a careful patient history to determining the need for subsequent care. They readily assess recognized risk factors with advanced AMD and provide disease management in the early stages, as well as prompt referral and follow up after treatment.

However, as a practical consideration for delivering eye care, the historic methodology of optometric practice may not keep pace with population aging, which leads to a corresponding increase in the prevalence of several macular diseases. There are also proportionally fewer eye care providers to care for older patients.

To help close this gap, the New England College of Optometry (NECO) and PlatformQ Health are partnering to launch a free online CME series on ClinicalSeriesLive, one of PlatformQ Health’s virtual learning channels. “PlatformQ Health is honored to partner with NECO on this innovative series for optometry health care professionals,” says Robert Rosenbloom, CEO of PlatformQ Health. “We look forward to helping bring much needed attention to the most prevalent cause of blindness is our aging population.”

Clinicians can engage live with two top optometry faculty: Howard S. Ying, MD, PhD of Boston Medical Center; and Gary Chu, OD, MPH, FAAO, Senior Director of Public Health and Community Collaborations at the New England College of Optometry.

“Age-Related Macular Degeneration is a leading cause of vision loss in the US," says Tony Cavallerano, Director of Professional Relations and Executive Director of Clinical Training and Patient Care at New England College of Optometry. "This interactive webinar provides an important contemporary approach to managing patients in a comprehensive primary care environment.”

This program intends to improve awareness, knowledge, and competency of optometrists about AMD and GA. The three-part series will cover screening, how to interpret results, underlying pathophysiology, the importance of referral to specialists, the crucial role of follow up, monitoring of therapeutic response in patients receiving treatment and more. All three programs will be available on demand following the live broadcasts.

Details on the series:

New Insights into Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Geographic Atrophy

Part 1: March 2, 2017 at from 11:00AM to 12:00PM EST

Geographic Atrophy: Causes and Consequences

Part 2: March 2, 2017 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM EST

The Referral to the Ophthalmologist

Part 3: April 12, 2017 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM EST

Focus on the Patient: Empowering Communication for Improved Outcomes

Learn more and register here.

About New England College of Optometry

New England College of Optometry, NECO, is an independent graduate college of optometry that educates students for careers in eye care delivery, research and education. For over 120 years, the New England College of Optometry has been educating optometrists and leaders in the field. Originally founded in 1894 as the Klein School of Optics, NECO prepares the next generation of eye care providers, educators, leaders, and innovators through a rigorous curriculum and extensive clinical experiences.

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of live online medical education events, with 15 websites dedicated to different therapeutic areas. Their unique education platform allows physicians and other healthcare professionals to connect online from any computer, learn about the latest treatments options, and engage in real-time Q&A with top faculty.