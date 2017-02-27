Baravelli's Limited Edition Harrods Easter Eggs

Baravelli’s have been commissioned to craft and hand paint three limited-edition Easter Eggs designed by Camille Walala exclusively for Harrods. Camille’s graphic prints were inspired by the East London designer’s tribal pop style and her passion for putting a smile on people’s faces. Available in the Harrods Food Halls, in Knightsbridge, from mid-February, these pieces of art are the ultimate Easter gift.

Using Harrods own house blend of 41% cocoa milk chocolate, Emma Baravelli, Master Chocolatier, in close collaboration with the team at Harrods, has worked tirelessly to interpret Camille’s designs onto the egg shape. The creativity is evident and a reflection of the hours of work – and the Baravelli magic – lavished on each egg. This collection is the haute couture of the chocolate world and will be exclusively available at Harrods.

As part of the collaboration, Baravelli’s will also be producing the Camille Walala Easter Eggs to feature as a centrepiece in Harrods’ famous windows.

‘We have had to source bespoke chocolate moulds and to increase the chocolate output of our workshop specially to complete the Camille Walala and Harrods Easter collection’ said Mark Baravelli, Managing Director.

"We are one of only a handful of ‘bean to bar’ chocolate producers in the UK we are passionate about the quality and bespoke design of our chocolates and this is an amazing opportunity to work with Harrods."