LaunchBio, a California nonprofit organization that identifies, counsels, and supports high-growth, high-impact life science and biotechnology companies today announced it named Joan Siefert Rose as CEO. Rose, a nationally recognized leader in building entrepreneurial communities, will be based out of Durham, NC and will begin work immediately.

Rose most recently served as the president and CEO of the Council for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) in Research Triangle Park, NC, and has been tasked by LaunchBio’s Board of Directors to develop and implement a national platform to fulfill the organization’s mission to build an ecosystem of innovation for the benefit of human health and well-being.

“This is an exciting time for early-stage life science entrepreneurs seeking to turn a big idea into a scalable company," said Susie Harborth, LaunchBio co-founder and board member. “These companies have access to an unprecedented amount of resources, but may lack the knowledge to find what’s available to them, learn to make effective connections, and then execute on those plans. LaunchBio, under Joan’s leadership, will work with national and local partners to streamline the process, and create signature programs that bring value to the communities we serve. We also want to enable the translation of new scientific discoveries through connections with foundations and other social impact organizations by seeking alternative funding sources for these companies - enabling the next generation of companies working to improve human health."

Rose added, “We intend to reduce the time and distance between great minds and smart resources. I see a unique opportunity for LaunchBio to connect entrepreneurs with knowledge, capital and talent – including each other – not only within geographic regions, but across the nation’s leading life science hubs. We’ll help curate these relationships while we provide new opportunities to educate and bring people together.”

While at CED, Rose built an investor relations program and mentoring service for entrepreneurs, and hosted the southeast’s largest life science showcase for early stage companies. A frequent speaker at conferences on entrepreneurship and economic development, she has been a columnist on entrepreneurial ecosystems for Forbes.com and Xconomy. She is a senior partner at CREO, Inc.

About LaunchBio

LaunchBio (http://www.launchbio.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Its founding sponsor is BioLabs, a national network of co-working spaces for early stage bionnovators with locations in Cambridge, MA; Durham, NC; San Diego, CA; and San Francisco, CA.