Harbortouch Payments, LLC, a leading provider of point-of-sale and payment processing solutions, today announced that they have partnered with Strategic Funding Source (SFS) to offer Harbortouch merchant customers access to working capital.

Through the partnership, SFS will provide non-bank financing options to Harbortouch customers, offering $10,000 to $1,000,000 in working capital. SFS’s funding options offer a high approval rate, funding within 5 days, and no complicated paperwork. This money can be used for any business purpose, from advertising to staffing to inventory to new equipment or expansion.

Working capital programs from SFS have less stringent requirements than traditional bank products. SFS’s products offer uniquely flexible financing options, allowing merchants to utilize business cash flows to get access to capital. These solutions offer easy, automated payment options that require little to no effort from the business.

Harbortouch EVP of Sales & Marketing Brian Jones states, “At Harbortouch, we strive to be a one-stop shop for small and mid-sized businesses. We are always looking for ways to provide additional value to our merchants. This partnership enables us to deliver another valuable service to our business clients.”

Strategic Funding Source VP of Business Development Andrew Altschuler continues, “We look forward to providing Harbortouch’s customers with access to working capital that can help their businesses grow. Building a relationship with a trusted financier is crucial for the success of small business. Through the repayment process, our best customers have continued access to more capital and unique prepayment strategies.”

This partnership represents a collaboration between two leaders within their respective industries. Harbortouch has served over 300,000 merchants nationwide and currently processes in excess of $12 billion annually. SFS has provided financing to thousands of businesses nationwide, totaling tens of millions of dollars.

About Harbortouch Payments

Harbortouch Payments, LLC is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 300,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.