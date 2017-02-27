TMW FleetCheck – an affordable and user-friendly new maintenance management solution designed to enable smaller trucking fleets to increase efficiency, improve cost control and maintain DOT compliance – was introduced today by TMW Systems. Developed to meet the needs of fleets that operate and maintain up to 150 pieces of equipment, TMW FleetCheck provides a broad array of leading-edge capabilities while enabling users to avoid the significant hardware and related investments often required by on-premise software.

“Many smaller fleets have found themselves priced out of the market for modern maintenance solutions designed to help drive efficiency, cost control and compliance. Whether the work is performed in their own shops or all outsourced, TMW FleetCheck levels the playing field by providing many of the same tools, reporting capabilities and other features that are helping larger fleets run smarter and more profitably,” said Renaldo Adler, principal, asset maintenance, fleets and service centers, TMW.

TMW FleetCheck enables users to integrate the management of multiple areas that impact operational efficiency and cost per mile: preventive maintenance schedules, fuel usage, and warranty recovery for fleets that outsource their maintenance, and parts inventory, labor tracking and more for fleets that own their own shops. Extensive reporting capabilities allow users to analyze and improve equipment and parts procurement, review technician performance, negotiate more competitive vendor pricing, and manage a full range of costs in real-time. The solution also serves as an “extra hand” to help ensure that DOT registrations are renewed on time and inspections are completed on schedule, and that preventive maintenance and repairs flow through the shop in a manner that maximizes vehicle and bay productivity.

The new solution’s cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for expensive on-premise hardware and other IT resources, and helps minimize implementation time. In addition, TMW has introduced free online training – including video tutorials – to enable users to quickly become proficient with each FleetCheck feature. Users can also access the solution from any computer – at the office, home or other location – to monitor shop performance, enter and pay bills and run reports.

