Integral Senior Living Inspires Local Communities

Integral Senior Living (ISL), a premier senior living management company, is always looking at new ways to innovate. Staying true to its mission, it created ISL Inspires, a program designed to give back to local communities in a variety of ways. Most recently, ISL Inspires took on the mission to engage corporate and community staff, residents, and family members to help raise money for Louisiana flood victims. In all the campaign raised $16,551.00 which was given to the non-profit organization Samaritans Purse to distribute the funds to victims.

“As part of ISL Inspires, we challenged all our communities to take part and raise funds for the flood victims in Louisiana. Working together for a common cause and goal, we were humbled by not only the monetary support we received, but the enthusiasm from everyone involved in this wonderful effort,” said Collette Valentine, CEO/COO of ISL.

ISL Inspires chose to assist residents of Louisiana who were victims of the devastating flood, which took place in August 2016. It was the worst US disaster since Hurricane Sandy. Thousands of people in Louisiana lost everything and help is needed, many did not imagine nor think they could become victims of a flood of this magnitude.

The check for $16,551.00 was presented to a representative of Samaritans Purse at ISL’s Executive Director meeting recently held in New Orleans.

About ISL

Integral Senior Living headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, manages a progressive selection of senior residences to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It currently manages 59 independent, assisted living and memory care properties throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is ranked the 17th largest senior living provider in the U.S. according to Senior Housing News. ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated staff at each community is trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog and Facebook page.