TMW Systems today introduced a mobile app that enables trucking fleet maintenance and service center personnel to perform a variety of parts inventory management processes quickly and easily using their Android or iOS devices. The new TMW Parts Room app, introduced in conjunction with this week’s TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition, is available for users of the company’s TMT Fleet Maintenance and TMT Service Center solutions.

“Fleets and service center operations are challenged to reduce parts inventory and labor costs while improving service levels – and they can do both with the help of a modern shop management solution,” said Caroline Lyle, vice president, marketing, TMW. “TMW Parts Room streamlines the physical inventory process, which enables users to save time and improve accuracy and control in this cost-intensive area.”

With the new Parts Room app, the parts manager or other employees can use their Android or iOS device to perform a complete physical inventory for the parts room, or narrow the list by bin, part number range or part type. Several filters are available to further streamline the process, including the ability to scan only uncounted parts or parts that show a quantity variance. Users also can scan the part number for lookup in conjunction with an inventory adjustment.

Functionality available to administrative users of the Parts Room app includes reviewing open inventories, closing completed inventories and performing a quick adjustment for a single part.

TMT Fleet Maintenance is a comprehensive maintenance management solution designed to streamline in-house maintenance and repair operations, and track and monitor outsourced maintenance activities for audit and vehicle lifecycle reporting. TMW’s TMT Service Center solution is designed for medium and heavy-duty repair businesses.

