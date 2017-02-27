Eileen is a great addition to our Structured Finance team.

Wilmington Trust added Eileen Hughes as head of product development and strategy to its Structured Finance Group, part of the Global Capital Markets division. She will work to enhance product offerings, notably in technological capabilities, and support initiatives for Structured Finance teams in the United States and Europe. She will be based in Wilmington Trust’s New York office.

Hughes has nearly 30 years of corporate trust experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she was director of Structured Products Transaction Management at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. Earlier in her career, Hughes worked at HSBC as vice president of Corporate Trust Administration, and at Chase Manhattan Bank as a corporate trust administrator.

“Eileen is a great addition to our Structured Finance team,” said Patrick Tadie, division manager for Wilmington Trust’s Capital Markets Structured Finance Group. “Over the past few years, we’ve expanded our structured finance services within the U.S. and Europe. Developing the right products for our corporate and institutional clients is an important part of that growth. Eileen will also work with the team on regulatory aspects of our product offerings.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hofstra University. Hughes holds the designation of Certified Corporate Trust Specialist, and is a member of the Structured Finance Industry Group.

Hughes is based in Wilmington Trust’s office at 166 Mercer St., New York, N.Y., and can be contacted at (212)941-4423.

