Introducing the Kaiser Slimlite Plano LED Light Box

At just 8mm high, Kaiser's new Slimlight Plano LED light boxes are not “boxes” at all. They are flat as a pancake and feature perfect specifications for viewing, sorting and digitizing slides as well as other transparent originals. The Slimlight Plano LED Light Box features superior performance with respect to color rendition and uniform illumination in a compact design with various power supply possibilities and adjustable brightness. Available in two different models with illuminated areas of 22 x 16 cm (8.7 x 6.3 in) and 32 x 23 cm (12.6 x 9.0 in) respectively.

Battery Powered and Rechargeable

Choose from three options for the power supply: built-in lithium-ion battery, plug the USB cable into any electrical outlet with the included charging adapter, or plug the USB cable directly into a power bank or your computer.

Smooth, Neutral and Even Light

The 5000 Kelvin color temperature with 88 CRI provides precise color rendition for inspection and photographic reproduction of originals.

Intuitive Dimmable Controls

A short press of the touch switch activates the light source, a longer hold changes brightness continuously.

Perfect for Macro Photographers, Illustrators & Crafters

No longer solely used to digitize negatives and slides, the Kaiser Slimlite Plano LED Light Box has also gotten the attention of more creative imagemakers like macro photographers and illustrators. The ultra compact size and portability make these units ideal for drawing, drafting, tracing, creative image composition and crafts of all kinds.

