David Reid Brown’s new book, Spirit Soundings Volume 1: Sailing into a Hazardous World ($15.99, paperback, 9781498465236, $7.99, eBook, 9781498465243) captures the inspirational adventure in ministry of Chaplain David Reid Brown, Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret.) aboard the USS SHREVEPORT (LPD-12) from October 2000 through April 2002. This three volume series covers the aftermath of the bombing of the USS COLE (DDG-67), the harrowing attacks of 9/11, a wartime deployment to Afghanistan, and homecoming to America. Spirit Soundings engages the reader and provides them with a clear sense of the depth of their relationship with God, a basic understanding of the role of a Navy Chaplain, and a greater awareness of the dynamic setting of Sea Service Ministry.

Brown says, “This book is meant to open or deepen the reader’s relationship with God. It presents Christian faith in a unique, grassroots, user-friendly manner that will have great appeal to the "un- churched" or pre-Christian world.”

David Reid Brown has served as a chaplain in the United States Navy for 21 years. During his career, God has allowed him to sail all of the major oceans of the world, visit 5 continents, and experience 2 war-time deployments.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date.

