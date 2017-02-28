Sue Willis, new book, A Time to Heal Beyond Survival ($14.99, paperback, 9781498488433, $7.99, eBook, 9781498488440) helps women find hope and healing after tragedy. This resource provides everything you need to start a small group, develop a leadership/ministry team, ask the right questions, and find biblical answers as you take women through an 8-week journey toward healing. This manual will train and equip leaders to effectively minister hope, healing, and restoration to survivors of rape, sexual abuse/assault or sex trafficking and has been successfully used in one-on-one counsel, small group ministry, and professional counseling settings. Inside of every hurting woman is the desire to heal, a craving for freedom, and the desire to return to the woman she was originally designed and created to be. This manual has been designed for pastors, professional counselors, leaders in ministry or individuals to gain a deeper understanding of the trauma and after-affects that a survivor experiences, and will learn how to effectively lead and minister to survivors with confidence.

Willis says, “Sexual abuse across our world is widespread, but the ministry to survivors is often limited because people feel unqualified or incompetent to be able to minister hope, healing and restoration to survivors. For those with a passion to help, this manual is an effective tool to bring hope, healing and restoration.”

Sue is an ordained minister with 35 plus years of experience in women’s ministries and has directed, designed and implemented specialized ministries that have touched thousands of lives. She has worked with survivors of sexual assault/abuse and sex trafficking for the past 10 years through A Time to Heal Beyond Survival Ministries in the US and abroad. Sue travels internationally to speak and train leaders.

Retailers may order A Time to Heal Beyond Survival through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

