LeadershipYOU.com Launches with Leadership Book and Free Online Course

LeadershipYOU.com has launched a new educational resource website dedicated to empower viewers with effective leadership skills. The website is designed to provide educators and students with multimedia tools for leadership development.

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, who created the LeadershipYOU project, believes it’s important to use the Internet as a tool to help young minds gain the leadership experience they may not find in their own personal networks or communities.

“There’s no question there is a need for young people to have leadership skills in order to achieve their goals in this life,” says Dr. Shufeldt. “I’m hoping the LeadershipYOU.com website will make a contribution towards that end.”

The LeadershipYOU project contains three components:



The book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You

The free massive open online course (MOOC), LeadershipMOOC

The blog with worldwide leadership news

Dr. Shufeldt believes the combination of these three components provides educators and students with all the tools they need to gain self-leadership skills.

“Self-leadership is the ability to influence yourself, overcome your inertia, and make changes for your own benefit,” says Dr. Shufeldt. Adding, “Remember, your future begins with you.”

Click here to visit the LeadershipYOU.com website.

About John Shufeldt

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. John has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership. He committed to return to school every 10 years to push his own personal envelope. John continues to practice emergency medicine, and is an adjunct professor at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

About the book

LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You is an educational guidebook into the world of self-leadership. Each chapter connects lessons through inspirational quotes, anecdotal real-life examples, and implemental strategies and solutions. 10 easy-to-read chapters are complete with leadership development strategies John learned throughout his thirty-year career in medicine, business, and law, as well as moving stories from self-leaders around the world. Each chapter concludes with closing summaries and takeaways to solidify the reader’s motivation into action.

About the MOOC

The LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC) is composed of sixteen short videos, each aiming to cultivate the skills necessary for self-leadership. The MOOC is a free resource created specifically with teachers and students in mind. It can be used alone or in conjunction with its companion book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You. Free common core-aligned lesson plans are also available to further assist educators in sharing this self-leadership content.