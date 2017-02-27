Sitel, a leading global customer experience management provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) and published annually by FORTUNE Custom Projects, in the Leader Judging Size category. This marks twelve years of recognition by the IAOP as a leading outsourced customer care provider.

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers. These designations are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “The Global Outsourcing 100 and World’s Best Advisors lists have done just that. We’re proud to recognize Sitel for being among the highest rated companies.”

“Recognition from the IAOP further underscores Sitel’s commitment to being a strong and innovating partner that can accompany our global clients throughout all the transformations that affect their business,” said Sitel’s President & CEO, Laurent Uberti. “This distinction is also a testament to our 75,100 world-class associates across the globe who exemplify Sitel’s commitment to delivering the highest degree of customer experience for the world’s leading brands.”

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors lists showcasing the best companies in each of the five judging categories will premiere in a special advertising feature produced by IAOP of the 2nd Quarter 2017 FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine.

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About Sitel

As caring for customers becomes the differentiator that drives consumer engagement and spend, Sitel is advancing its position as a world leader in outsourced customer experience innovation. With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel’s 75,100 passionate and talented associates support more than 400 clients in 48 languages from 146 facilities strategically located in 22 countries. Combining comprehensive customer care capabilities, leading omnichannel solutions and unparalleled expertise across industries, Sitel collaborates with some of the best known global brands to help consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences. Sitel is a subsidiary of Groupe Acticall.

To learn more, visit http://www.sitel.com or join the conversation on: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Shirley Loebsack

Tel.: +1.877.95.Sitel

Email: shirley.loebsack(at)sitel(dot)com

###

May 10-11, 2017 - Sitel will host its annual Sitel Summit at The EDITION in Miami Beach, FL. This year’s event, entitled ‘Expanding the Digital CX Frontier’, will bring together the world’s leading and most innovative brands and industry experts to share best practices for enhancing the customer experience in this digital revolution. Register here: camille.clowney(at)sitel(dot)com