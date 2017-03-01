A Mustard Seed Toys Introduces New Princess Magnetic Tiles

A Mustard Seed Toys Magnetic Tile Princess Castle Set Not only did A Mustard Seed Toys hit a home run with this set, they go above and beyond by giving back to the community. With every toy purchase on their website, amustardseedtoys.com, a toy is donated to a charity.

Princesses are all the rage among toddlers and young girls. A Mustard Seed Toys has combined this interest with S.T.E.M. education and created a new princess magnetic tile set.

“I love the colors. I can't choose my favorite because I like them both so much . . . The pieces join together so easily!” Recently reviewed by Glitter Rainbow Toys, the pink and turquoise set was an immediate hit.

Allowing for pretend play while fostering a fun learning environment, the tiles create hours of creative fun for the young and old. The magnets can be assembled for the suggested castle, or children can develop their own creation and have their parents share the ideas on social media #AMustardSeedToys.

Not only did A Mustard Seed Toys hit a home run with this set, they go above and beyond by giving back to the community. With every toy purchase on their website, amustardseedtoys.com, a toy is donated to a charity.

For more information about A Mustard Seed Toys and on product offerings, please visit amustardseedtoys.com.