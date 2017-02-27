United Airlines is proud to offer three daily flights between Santa Rosa and our San Francisco hub to connect people to the places and moments that matter most.

Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) announces that United Airlines will offer three nonstop daily flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) starting June 8, 2017. Flights will be operated on their Bombardier CRJ-200 – a 50-seat jet aircraft. Tickets for these flights can be purchased starting today on http://www.united.com.

The short flights are scheduled to arrive into Sonoma County Airport at 1:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 11:15 p.m. and depart daily at 6 a.m., 2:05 p.m., and 5:20 p.m. from STS to SFO.

“United Airlines is proud to offer three daily flights between Santa Rosa and our San Francisco hub to connect people to the places and moments that matter most,” said Anthony Toth, United’s managing director of Sales. “Business and leisure travelers now have conveniently timed flights to San Francisco and multiple opportunities to connect passengers to other cities throughout the Western U.S. and beyond.”

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS):

The Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) is located in the heart of Wine Country, 55 miles north of the Golden Gate. The Airport offers daily direct flights on Alaska Airlines to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, twice a week flights on Allegiant Air to Las Vegas, and nonstop daily flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor on American Airlines.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking, the Alaska Airlines Wine Flies Free program and the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.

For additional airport information, visit: http://www.sonomacountyairport.org. Follow Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

