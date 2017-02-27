Rigaku NEX DE VS - Variable Spot EDXRF Spectrometer ROHS

Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. today announced the publication of a newly updated brochure that describes the Rigaku NEX DE VS direct excitation variable spot X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) elemental analyzer – the newest addition to the Rigaku NEX DE Series of high-performance, direct excitation EDXRF spectrometers. This ten-page document provides an overview of capabilities, basic specifications and application options.

Titled, NEX CE VS – Elemental Analysis by X-ray Fluorescence, the document provides guidance for users in industry, academia and government seeking elemental analysis solutions for the field, plant or laboratory.

The Rigaku NEX DE VS high performance, direct excitation EDXRF elemental analyzer is the newest, most advanced benchtop EDXRF spectrometer on the market, delivering wide elemental coverage with easy-to-learn Windows®-based software. The spectrometer features a single-position sample stage with three analysis spot size options – 3 mm, 8 mm and 14 mm – that are easily changeable by the systems automatic collimators. A 1.3 megapixel CMOS camera and LED lighting system allows a sample to be visualized via the software interface.

The new brochure features an overview of X-ray fluorescence and details about the unit’s silicon drift detector (SDD) technology. A description of the unique functionality of the system, including the ability to non-destructive analyze for sodium (Na) through uranium (U) in almost any matrix is also presented. Essential product specifications and features, as well as descriptions of suitable applications and industries complete the brochure.

For more information about the NEX DE VS spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit http://www.rigakuedxrf.com/nex-devs.php

