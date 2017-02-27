Looking for a Short Commute? Live and Work in the Suburbs

Cook County commuters are more likely to face long travel times than their suburban counterparts. Finding ways to decrease the number of hours spent en route to work can greatly increase quality of life.

Living in Chicagoland is synonymous with long commute times, but some suburbanites are finding ways to beat the traffic. A new transportation snapshot from Lake County Partners shows suburban commuters are more likely to have a quick commute than their city counterparts.

Among residents in Lake, DuPage, Kane, and McHenry Counties, 22 percent travel less than 15 minutes to get to work each day compared to just 12.6 percent of Chicago residents and 16 percent of Cook County residents. Cook County residents were also most likely to face one-way commute times of more than 30 minutes. In fact, 55 percent of those in Cook County have commutes that total more than an hour each day, and nearly 15 percent have commutes exceeding two hours a day.

“The average Chicagoland commuter is spending more than an hour each day getting to and from work,” said Kevin Considine, Managing Director of Lake County Partners. “When you add it up over the course of the year that’s like spending six work weeks in transit, far more time than most spend on vacation each year.”

“Finding ways to decrease the number of hours spent en route to work can greatly increase quality of life,” noted Considine. “Living and working in suburban counties may be the key. When we crunched the numbers, we found that commuters outside of Cook County were most likely to enjoy short commute times.”

The analysis found that nearly 70 percent of Lake County residents also work in the county, contributing to its shorter commute times. “We are fortunate here in Lake County to have a local economy that affords residents the ability to work where they live, offering a combination of high-quality jobs and excellent communities for a high-quality of life,” said Considine.

About Lake County Partners

Lake County Partners is a 501(c)(3) economic development corporation that works to maintain economic vitality in Lake County, Illinois by creating and retaining quality jobs, stimulating capital investment, and pursuing economic diversity. Lake County promises businesses a highly-educated workforce, beautiful and diverse recreational areas, a gateway to global markets, the right balance between work and play, top-ranking schools nationwide, world-class healthcare in your backyard, global industry leaders, and first-rate quality of life.