EquityBuild announces a new master class on what to expect in real estate investing this year. Adam Gordon and Stephan Piscano will talk to investors about why the apparent encouraging economic indicators seen in the months since the election may not show the whole picture, and they will give insights on what to do now.

This webinar discusses what has been happening in the markets since the election and what issues such as inflation will mean for investors. In addition, the EquityBuild experts will go into detail about why speculating on policies that haven’t been enacted yet is not a smart bet and why real estate investing in multi-family properties is worth deeper exploration.

“This will be a not-to-miss webinar that will give investors a full download on what is happening now in the economy, politics and the market,” said Shaun Cohen, vice president of EquityBuild. “Currently, we are seeing a run-up in the markets based on investor speculation. We are revealing why investors need to be aware of the stock market bubble and what they can do now to make the best moves for 2017.”

Here is the upcoming webinar master class to attend March 8, 2017:

EquityBuild Real Estate Investing in 2017 – Join the experts to learn how to avoid pitfalls in investing this year and find out what the best investment strategies are now. Register for this special event here.

