VirtuOx, http://virtuox.net/, a Home Respiratory Diagnostic provider announces today a new product VPOD Dream for doctors, hospitals and other providers.

VPOD Dream is the first-of-its-kind pulse oximeter that measures not only SpO2 and heart rate, but also respiratory rate, oxygen desaturation by body position, and sleep time. These additional measurements are a dream come true for healthcare providers. That’s because all these metrics together provide a clearer and more accurate indication of the patient’s true health status than traditional pulse oximeters.

Kyle Miko, Founder and COO for VirtuOx and licensed respiratory therapist says, “Normal overnight oximeters only record SpO2 and Heart Rate. With the VPOD Dream you will be able to record SpO2, Heart Rate, Body Position, Respiratory Rate and Sleep Time! With this new technology, you will be able to determine a patients Oxygen Desaturations in various body positions!”

Pulse oximetry is a standard tool healthcare providers routinely use to measure a patient’s arterial oxygen saturation and heart rate. Doctors prescribe overnight pulse oximetry to diagnose hypoxemia or screen to determine the severity of sleep-disordered breathing and disease, such as sleep apnea.

Hypoxemia is a condition involving low blood oxygen levels. Common causes of hypoxemia are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF) that affects 24 million and 5 million people in the United States, respectively.

Sleep apnea is an independent risk factor for onset and progression of cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and depression. Plus, sleep apnea increases risk for exacerbating asthma symptoms and developing erectile dysfunction. One out of eight adults have sleep apnea. Yet 80% are undiagnosed.

Most pulse oximeters on the market record every four seconds which means the device does not record the full picture of the patient’s health. They auto erase memory when the battery dies or you change it. This causes the need to repeat tests. Finally, the device does not allow the patient or healthcare provider to determine the amount of recorded data which consequently also causes the need to repeat tests.

VPOD Dream resolves these problems. It records data every second. So, you get a full and complete picture of the patient’s health.

Second, VPOD Dream has no memory loss. So, you don’t have to worry about any loss of data.

And third, VPOD Dream has a “good study” indicator that shows you its activity. So, you’ll know if the patient wears the device throughout the night.

“As a DME owner I’m always trying to set myself apart from the competition. Most competitors use old, outdated overnight oximeters. With VPOD Dream I’m able to differentiate and offer the most cutting edge device and earn more referrals!” Greg Arneaud, Founder and CEO, ISD Health Solutions in Trinidad.

VirtuOx will showcase VPOD Dream at Medtrade in Las Vegas on February 28.

For more information, visit http://virtuox.net/ or call 877-337-7111 x329.

About VirtuOx

VirtuOx is the largest Home Respiratory Diagnostic provider in the United States. Plus, it is the nation’s leader in pulse oximetry and home sleep testing. It also sells state-of-the-art, cost effective vertically integrated FDA approved devices. Go to http://virtuox.net/ or call Kyle Miko at 877-337-7111 x329 or email kyle.miko(at)virtuox(dot)net to learn more.