The Houston and Dallas Metro shows are the 2017 Editions of our traditional “Two for Texas” Spring Postcard Shows bringing a well known group of national and area vendors, exhibitors and collectors together in Texas, and once again produced by Jim Taylor and CourthouseSquare.net, in association with Tracy Bradford of Houston.

This annual Greater Dallas show is one of two Courthouse Square Antiques produces in the Dallas Metro each year. The Spring Dallas Metro show involves buyers and sellers from across the U.S. and nearly a million antique postcards, vintage paper Americana, ephemera and antique photography.

This annual Greater Dallas show is one of two Courthouse Square Antiques produces in the Dallas Metro each year. The Spring Dallas Metro show involves buyers and sellers from across the U.S. and nearly a million antique postcards, vintage paper Americana, ephemera and antique photography.

"Interest in these shows has grown with the Houston venue move two years ago to Sheraton Hotel North Houston, as well as with the Metro Dallas venue move last year to the Comfort Inn and Suites - East, Plano, two blocks north of our previous hotel (Sourthfork Hotel). We have added a number of vendors that have not been before," said Jim Taylor, show organizer and owner of Courthouse Square Antique Postcards. In addition to postcards, vintage paper sellers from around the country will be there with a wide selection of old valentines, die-cut Victorian Scrap, Western Americana, military and Native American photos at both shows.

Vendors are bringing original historical photographs of Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Civil War, Western American, Aviation, Railroad, Autos, Route 66, mining, sports, political, maps, Native Americans, rodeo, movie, Oklahoma and Indian Territory, Victorian era, Kewpies, 101 Ranch, Border War and thousands of other topical and state view postcards. Other historical paper memorabilia and ephemera are also for sale.

Available at both show are archival postcard supplies and reference volumes, plus free Barr’s Postcard News issues while supplies last. Vendors are there to buy collections and accumulations as well as give free appraisals of most all vintage postcards, old photographs, and paper ephemera as time allows.

“Our Spring Greater Dallas show includes educational displays of antique and collectible postcards from many of the attendees, competing for a “Best of Show” award, and promotion of the Dallas Postcard Club membership,“ said Taylor.

Dates for the Houston Metro show is Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, The Greater Dallas Metro Postcard Show is March 17 and 18.

Show times for both Houston and Dallas Metro/Plano are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fridays, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays, with 9 a.m. early bird.

“Early bird” admission cost, for each of the two shows is available at 9 a.m., Friday and is $6 and covers both days. Regular admission is $4 per person, and is available at 10 a.m.; it too covers both days.

Both shows include ‘Postcrossing’ meet-ups. The Houston Postcrossing Meet-Up is Saturday, March 11, at 11 am, Plano's Postcrossing Meet-Up, is Saturday, March 18, at 11 am.

Houston Venue: Sheraton Hotel North Houston,15700 John F Kennedy Blvd (south of Bush Intercontinental Airport), Houston, TX 77232

Greater Dallas (Plano) venue: Comfort Inn and Suites Plano East, 700 Central Parkway East, (Exit 29, East side of Expressway, 3 blocks north of South Fork Hotel on Expressway frontage road, just behind new Furr's Cafeteria, LaQuinta, ) Plano, TX 75074

Additional details and background available at http://www.courthousesquare.net/springdallasshows.htm