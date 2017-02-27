Marie Kondo to Speak at USF on March 6

Organizational guru Marie Kondo will be speaking about Japanese art of decluttering at USF on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. (USF's Presentation Theater, 2350 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA 94118). "Kondo is a wonderful cultural ambassador for Japan, as well as a lifestyle coach for the world," said Melissa S. Dale, executive director of the Center for Asia Pacific Studies at USF.

Marie Kondo, organizational guru and best-selling author, will speak at the University of San Francisco (USF) on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Presentation Theater (2350 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA 94118). USF’s Center for Asia Pacific Studies and Tatcha, a luxury skincare company inspired by Japanese Geisha beauty rituals, are partnering to bring Ms. Kondo to campus where she will speak about her acclaimed organizational method that has transformed cluttered spaces into ones of serenity and inspiration.

Kondo is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Spark Joy and The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up (also a best-seller in Japan, Germany, and the UK) and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2015. She is the founder of the KonMari Method, widely regarded as a new approach to decluttering based on Japanese values.

During her USF appearance, Ms. Kondo will offer tools of decluttering and provide a brief organizational demonstration on how to fold clothes. The demonstration will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

“The Center for Asia Pacific Studies is thrilled to welcome Marie Kondo to the University of San Francisco,” said Melissa S. Dale, executive director of the Center for Asia Pacific Studies at USF. “She is a wonderful cultural ambassador for Japan, as well as a lifestyle coach for the world. Her message, promoting mindfulness and optimism, teaches us more than just how to tidy up our homes, but how to improve our decision-making skills in order to live happier, more fulfilling lives. I am confident our audience will leave inspired to think about our attachment to material things and return home motivated to organize our spaces.”

Journalists interested in covering the March 6 event featuring Marie Kondo at USF must register by contacting Anne-Marie Devine Tasto at (415) 422-2697 or abdevine@usfca.edu. Only members of the media who register prior to the event will be admitted.

