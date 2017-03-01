Vice President of CASIL, Mr Lu Boru (front, left) and Vice President (Research Development) of PolyU, Ir. Professor Alex Wai (front, right), signed the collaborative research agreement on 24 February

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd. (CASIL), a public-listed subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), reached a strategic collaborative research framework agreement to advance aerospace engineering. The collaboration aims to establish a mutually beneficial platform to address the extensive technical needs of the aerospace engineering of China leveraging PolyU's strengths in innovations and technology.

By forging closer ties between PolyU's research and China aerospace engineering, focusing on robotics, intelligent systems and sustainable energy, the collaboration is expected to result in high-impact and high-value aerospace engineering applications, as well as marketable aerospace products. A joint laboratory on intelligent systems will be established to pioneer research in robotic design and control, energy-saving and cost-efficient vibration control, intelligent systems or structures for control, measurement, sensing and health monitoring etc. in the aerospace field. The collaborative research framework agreement also encompasses professional exchange, visiting program, taught courses, distinguished lectures, funding support and all kinds of collaborative research both in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

Ir. Professor Alex Wai, Vice President (Research Development) of PolyU, said, "The collaborative research framework agreement is established to combine PolyU's strength in applied technological innovation and CASC's leadership in the aerospace industry for developing high-impact industrial applications and services." Dr. Xingjian Jing, Associate Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, PolyU, who leads the R&D of robotic systems and vibration control in this strategic scheme, also believes that this collaboration will greatly facilitate and promote the R&D of high-impact robotic and vibration control technologies of PolyU to be applied in national aerospace engineering.

About China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) is a large state-owned enterprise group with its own famous brands such as Shenzhou and Long March and outstanding innovative capabilities and strong core competitiveness. Originated from an institute of the Ministry for National Defense established on October 8, 1956, CASC was formally founded on July 1, 1999 with its headquarters in Beijing. CASC is mainly engaged in the research, design, manufacture and launch of space systems such as launch vehicles, satellites and manned spaceships, and also provides international commercial satellite launch service, which has eight large R&D and production complexes and 12 listed companies including CASIL, which is public-listed in HK, specializing in research, development, manufacture and commercialization of space technologies and products in China.

About PolyU

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is a university with a proud and illustrious history. Formerly known as the Hong Kong Polytechnic, the Institution assumed full university status in 1994. The University prides itself on its professional education and innovative research as well as close ties with business and industry. It is the largest publicly-funded tertiary institution in Hong Kong in terms of number of students, with around 30,000 full-time and part-time students, and a vast pool of more than 380,000 graduates.

